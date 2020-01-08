Gas prices spike as tension rises in Iran

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Experts say consumers should consider waiting a day or two, if possible, two fill up their gas tanks.

According to AAA, the average price for a tank of regular unleaded gas in Ohio is $2.64 per gallon. That is a ten cent spike over yesterday’s average price.

Many Central Ohio gas stations sold a gallon of regular unleaded gas for $2.85, on Wednesday.

Brad Huffman, a financial planner and economist with Future Finances, Inc., said the current increase in gas prices is likely due to the nation’s tensions with Iran.

“There was really no other fundamental reason behind the change in energy prices,” he said.

On Wednesday, Huffman watched as President Donald Trump addressed the nation about Iran. Afterward, he said that if a deescalation occurs, gas prices will likely drop.

“The uncertainty of escalation of war in the Middle East, where a lot of oil is produced, obviously was enough to create fear both for oil and gasoline prices, but it doesn’t look like that’s going to be a factor as much going forward, anyway,” he said.

Huffman suggested drivers wait until Thursday or Friday, to see the prices drop.

