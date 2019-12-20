Expect big crowds, extended store hours for Super Saturday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The National Retail Federation says you should expect even bigger crowds than Black Friday on Super Saturday.

An estimated 147.8 million people are going to be shopping on December 21. That’s up from 134.3 million in 2018.

Some stores will have extended hours, but don’t expect Black Friday-like prices. Retailers are likely taking advantage of last-minute gift givers.

Here are the hours for several stores across central Ohio: