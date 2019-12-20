Expect big crowds, extended store hours for Super Saturday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The National Retail Federation says you should expect even bigger crowds than Black Friday on Super Saturday.
An estimated 147.8 million people are going to be shopping on December 21. That’s up from 134.3 million in 2018.
Some stores will have extended hours, but don’t expect Black Friday-like prices. Retailers are likely taking advantage of last-minute gift givers.
Here are the hours for several stores across central Ohio:
- Apple: Extended hours, varies store by store.
- Barnes & Noble: Most locations open from 9 a.m. until 11 p.m.
- Bed Bath & Beyond: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Best Buy: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Big Lots: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Burlington: 7 a.m. to 1 a.m.
- Cabela’s: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Costco: 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Dick’s Sporting Goods: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- DSW: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Dunham’s Sports : 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Five Below: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- GameStop: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Guitar Center: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Half Price Books: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Harbor Freight: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Hobby Lobby: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Home Depot: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- HomeGoods: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- J.C. Penney: 7 a.m. to midnight.
- Joann: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Kohl’s: Most stores are open 24 hours through 6 p.m. Christmas Eve.
- Lowe’s: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Macy’s: 7 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.
- Marshalls: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Meijer: Most locations are open 24 hours.
- Menards: 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Michaels: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Office Depot and OfficeMax: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Old Navy: 8 a.m. to midnight
- Old Time Pottery: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Petco: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- PetSmart: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Sam’s Club: 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Saks Fifth Avenue: Extended hours
- Sears: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Staples: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Stein Mart: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Tanger Outlets: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Target: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- T.J. Maxx: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Tractor Supply Co.: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Walmart: Regular store hours.
- World Market: Extended hours