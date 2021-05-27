Excitement over lifting public health orders and a return to normal

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — In less than a week the state will lift the majority of COVID-19 health orders.

It’s a moment Tony Tanner has been waiting for.

“That’s a beautiful thing. We can have booths full of people,” said Tanner. He’s the co-owner of The Cleaver in Grandview.

On June 2 most restrictions will lift statewide in Ohio, including capacity limits and masking.

Tanner already has plans for his business and masks.

“It’s up to them — you know everybody’s just been great about it and we are looking forward to seeing everybody in their natural state,” he explained.

What’s also being phased out is the state’s color-coded map on COVID-19 exposure. Ohio Department of Health announced that Thursday.

“We started looking more at incident rates and ICU utilization — the public health advisory system as you may have heard him or me say in the past was more of a storm predictor,” explained Stephanie McCloud, director of ODH.

Faith Javorsky of Columbus is also looking forward to getting back to how it was. “I like the fact that we were being safe, I do, but at the same time I’m so ready to go back to a normal life.”

Javorsky believes that the state is moving in the right direction and at the right time.

“I think it’s going to be so much better soon — the if the more vaccinations we get the better it’s going to be,” she said.

Tanner says he has hope. Hope for no more uncertainty in the future.

“I just hope it stays the end you know? We’ve talked about the back and forth what happening now trying to plan for that and now it’s kind of like we’re going to run a restaurant,” Tanner explained.

There will be some health orders that stay in place — like in nursing homes and assisted living facilities. Schools and businesses are allowed to make their own decision masking as well.