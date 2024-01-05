BARBERTON, Ohio (WJW) — A former Ohio lawmaker found guilty of assaulting his wife and violating protection orders in that case was sentenced to up to two years of probation on Friday.

Ex-32nd District Republican state representative Bob Young, 42, of Green, was accused of striking his wife in July, then later calling and leaving voicemails at her home the following August, violating an anti-stalking order issued in the case.

He was later charged again with menacing by stalking, shortly after announcing his resignation from the Ohio House.

A Barberton Municipal Court judge found him guilty of domestic violence in October. The following November, he accepted a plea deal to resolve his remaining charges and avoid jail time.

Young was sentenced Friday to one year of supervised probation. If he completes that without incident, the second year will be waived. If he violates his probation, he could face two years in jail.

Young was in his second term in the Ohio Legislature, representing portions of southern Summit County. He formally resigned on Oct. 2.