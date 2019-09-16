Ex-Nationwide Children’s researchers charged with stealing, selling research

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two former researchers affiliated with Nationwide Children’s Hospital have been charged after allegedly stealing research and selling it through their own companies for nearly $1.4 million.

Yu Zhou, 49, and Li Chen, 46, formerly of Dublin, OH, but currently living in San Diego, were arrested in California in July. The case was unsealed Monday at the defendants’ arraignment in federal court in Columbus.

According to the indictment, Zhou and Chen worked in separate medical research labs at the Nationwide Children’s Hospital’s Research Institue for 10 years each, Zhou from 2007 to 2017; Chen from 2008 to 2018.

While employed at the institute, the two conducted research into exosomes, which play a role in identifying and treating a range of medical conditions, including a condition found in premature babies and other pediatric medical conditions.

The indictment states the couple founded their own company in China in 2015 without the hospital’s knowledge. While Zhou and Chen continued to be employed by Nationwide Children’s, they marketed and sold products based on their research through the Chinese company without Nationwide’s knowledge.

In 2017, Zhou helped set up an American biotechnology company that, as of 2019, advertised multiple products and services related to the exosome research, including a kit that was developed from a trade secret created at the research institute, according to the indictment.

Zhou and Chen allegedly used the research institute’s resources and equipment to conduct the research for their unauthorized, outside work.

In November 2017, the couple allegedly received more than $876,000 related to an agreement involving the American company. In addition, Zhou entered into a stock purchase agreement with the same company under which he would receive $450,000, according to the indictment.

Zhou resigned his position with the Research Institute at Nationwide Children’s in November 2017. Chen resigned in January 2018.

“The theft of trade secrets is a growing threat that severely impacts our economy and our national security,” said FBI Cincinnati Special Agent in Charge Todd Wickerham. “The FBI is committed to investigating these cases and working with all of our partners to protect intellectual property.”

Conspiring to, attempting to and committing theft of trade secrets is punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Conspiring to, attempting to, and committing wire fraud carries a potential maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison.