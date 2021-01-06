Everything you need to know about donating blood at the NBC4 and WNCI Blood Give-In – including a map

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The NBC4 and WNCI Blood Give-in is underway at the Columbus Airport Marriott — right now there is a national critical need for all types.

Fewer people give blood during the winter months due to the busy holiday season, and also because some are deferred for cold and flu symptoms.

Date : Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

: Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Where : Columbus Airport Marriott 1375 N. Cassady Ave. Columbus, OH 43219 (just off I-670)

Columbus Airport Marriott 1375 N. Cassady Ave. Columbus, OH 43219 (just off I-670) Walk-ins are welcome throughout the day!

The entire blood donation process takes about an hour, and the actual donation only takes about eight to 10 minutes.

You must be at least 17 years of age (or 16 with parental permission), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and generally be in good health.

PANDEMIC SAFETY PRECAUTIONS

Current safety measures at all blood drives include: