Event set to help find bone marrow donor for Powell 5-month-old with rare blood disease

POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) – Noah Ansari is a five-month old fighting a rare and life-threatening blood disease who NBC 4 first told you about in late December.

That disease, Wiskott-Aldrich Syndrome (WAS), can be cured with a bone marrow transplant.

Since the Ansari family shared Noah’s story and his fight against WAS, the donor program Be The Match said close to 8,000 people have joined the registry on his behalf.

Noah’s mother, Jessica, teaches in the Worthington School District and now the community is rallying behind her.

This Saturday, Worthington Kilbourne High School is hosting a drive-thru, no-touch swab event in the hopes of finding Noah a matching donor.

People between the ages of 18 to 44 are encouraged to attend the donor drive, where they can also join the Be The Match donor program for free.

“We have teachers coming out to volunteer on Saturday, some football players from Worthington Kilbourne, and really just a lot of people across Worthington and Dublin and Lewis Center really coming together, wanting to help Noah find his match,” said Be The Match spokesperson Erica Sevilla. “It’s really been heartwarming to see.”

The drive-thru even will be held this Saturday, Feb. 6, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Worthington Kilbourne High School, 1499 Hard Road in Columbus.

Those unable to attend the event can visit BeTheMatch.org/SaveNoah or text SaveNoah (one word) to 61474 to receive a cheek swab kit at their home.