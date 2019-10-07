Evening parking in the Shorth North to get cheaper, but not for everyone

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Starting Monday, evening hourly parking rates in parts of the Short North could drop as much as 50 cents an hour.

The decrease will only affect side street zones which can only be paid through the Park Columbus apps. Rates for daytime mobile pay only and meters won’t change.

“I guess the city just has to to do what the city has to do,” said Sadie Allen who visits the Short North regularly.

A number of the rate decrease zones will be north of West First Avenue, extending up to King Avenue and East Seventh Avenue. Six of the 12 zones in this area will have decreases up to 50 cents an hour, bringing the evening rate to between $1.50 to $2.75 an hour depending on the zone. Five zones will see no change, staying between $2 and $3 an hour depending on zone; and one will increase by 25 cents an hour, up to $3.25 an hour.

Not all of the zones in the Short North will see a decrease, however. Several zones, particularly south of First Avenue, will see an hourly increase of 25 cents an hour, raising the cost to $3.25 per hour.

“It’s interesting to see how they’ve divided that up, where it’s increasing, where it’s not. They’ve obviously done their research,” said Patrick Earley who’s lived in the Short North for about 2 and a half years. “How things were to how they are in the last three years, they’ve changed pretty dramatically.”

The existing rates in the Short North will stay the same for other areas on main thoroughfares — $1 an hour for parking between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. and $2 an hour for parking from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., no matter if the customer is paying through the app or at the meter.

The Columbus Department of Public Service said averaging all the zones together, customers will save an average of 10 cents an hour.

“Our aim is to reduce congestion while increasing mobility options in this wonderful Arts District. I am proud that the Division of Parking Services is providing accessible, equitable and predictable mobility and parking options for all residents, guests, and visitors,” said Jennifer Gallagher, Director of the Department of Public Service in a press release.