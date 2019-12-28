Even before the Fiesta Bowl, Buckeye Nation looking at trips to New Orleans

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The Fiesta Bowl hasn’t even been played yet but many Buckeye fans already have their eye on New Orleans for the National Championship game.

With the possibility of OSU beating Clemson, some have already made reservations for the championship game.

“I’ve been booking people today,” said Ike Reynolds, president and owner of Reynolds Travel.

Reynolds said about 250 people have already reserved a spot on one of the agency’s packages to New Orleans. A three-night trip includes a game ticket, airfare, and hotel.

Depending on the number of people per room, prices range from roughly $3,000 to $4,400.

A representative with Travel Partners in Dublin said many have also already made reservations through their agency.

Reynolds realizes there are some people who will book trips on their own. He said it’s certainly not a bad idea to book ahead of time, perhaps during halftime of the Fiesta Bowl.

However, it’s important to be aware of cancellation policies and fees along with what is or is not refundable.

“I’ve heard a lot of people say maybe they were in 2002 and didn’t go to the 2014, but said, ‘I don’t want to miss this one because I don’t know how many more in my lifetime I’ll get to see,'” Reynolds said about what people booking have been telling him.

He also added that there are people who opted not to go to the Fiesta Bowl, holding out hope OSU will make it to the Big Easy. He’s optimistic, but knows getting through Clemson may not be so easy.

“I know there’s a lot of people who are going to do their own thing and get their own tickets,” Reynolds said. “I know the Buckeye Nation is going to be well represented in New Orleans, we just have to beat Clemson to get there.”

Reynolds has looked at a lot of flights leaving Jan. 11 and coming back on Jan. 14. He said some are already full and others are expensive.

If you’re booking on your own, he suggests possibly looking outside of those days to fly.