ESPN’s College Gameday returns to Columbus for OSU-Penn State game

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — ESPN’s weekly college football kickoff show will return to The Ohio State University this Saturday.
ESPN College Gameday will broadcast live Saturday, Nov. 23 from the ‘Shoe on the campus of OSU starting at 9 a.m.
This is the second time since 2017 that the show was broadcast before an OSU-Penn State meeting.
According to the NCAA, Ohio State has the most wins (31-13) of any team when the show broadcasts from the location where the Buckeyes are playing.
The last time the show was in Columbus was last year’s OSU-Michigan game (Buckeyes won 62-39, in case you forgot).
This will be the Buckeyes’ second appearance this season. The first was the Nebraska game Sept. 28.
Despite the favorable Ohio State stats associated with the show featuring the Buckeyes, OSU fans, judging from responses to the show’s announcement on Twitter, would rather ESPN stay away.
Just a small handful of responses:
The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes will host the No. 9 Penn State Nittany Lions Saturday, with kickoff scheduled for 12 p.m.