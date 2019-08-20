Eric Trump announces birth of baby daughter

by: NBC4 Staff

(WCMH) — Eric and Lara Trump recently welcomed their second child, a baby girl.

Carolina Dorothy Trump is the 10th grandchild of President Donald Trump. The proud parents announced her arrival Tuesday on social media.

