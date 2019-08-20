Eric Trump announces birth of baby daughter

NBC4 WCMH-TV
by: NBC4 Staff
(WCMH) — Eric and Lara Trump recently welcomed their second child, a baby girl.
Carolina Dorothy Trump is the 10th grandchild of President Donald Trump. The proud parents announced her arrival Tuesday on social media.
