COLUMBUS (WCMH) — For the first time in over a year, a concert has been announced at Nationwide Arena.

Eric Church will be in Columbus September 18 during a stop on his “Gather Again” tour.

Tickets for the 360-degree concert go on sale to the general public, May 7.

It’s time to Gather Again!

Catch 360° of Eric Church LIVE in the round at Nationwide Arena on Saturday, September 18. To get access to tickets before they go on sale to the public on May 7, register now for the Church Choir fan club

It has been more than a year since Nationwide Arena held a concert, due to the pandemic and state health orders that limited mass gatherings.

He is also scheduled to be at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, in Cleveland, September 24.