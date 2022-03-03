COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — In an effort to make COVID-19 vaccines more accessible, Equitas Health will deliver them directly to homebound residents in some central Ohio zip codes starting Friday.

The local nonprofit healthcare system will also provide residents with personal care items like laundry detergent, toilet paper, socks, blankets and toiletries from Friday to Sunday, according to a news release from the Franklin County Office on Aging.

Arranged by date, vaccines will be administered to Franklin County residents living in the following zip codes:

Friday, March 4

43204

43228

43223

Saturday, March 5

43206

43207

43232

Sunday, March 6

43211

43219

In order to receive a shot, residents in the selected areas must schedule an appointment at go.oncehub.com/HBMC or call the Franklin County Office on Aging at 614-525-5230.