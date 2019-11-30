Equipment stolen from Columbus fire truck

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Someone stole a number of items from a Columbus Division of Fire truck while it was parked outside a grocery store.
According to the fire department, it happened while Ladder 10 was parked at the Kroger on West Sycamore Street in the Brewery District.
The following items were taken:
- 2 Stihl circular saws: TS 500 / TS 700 with dax blade
- 1/2″ Milwaukee drill. In box with drill bit set
- Tool box with miscellaneous tools
- 2 Milwaukee bags with: Cordless drill / cordless saw zaw / drill bit index / assorted drill accessories