Engineers propose expanding floodway in Prospect

PROSPECT, OH (WCMH)– A proposal to change the floodway in one Marion County village is not being welcomed with open arms.

According to Prospect’s village administrator, Ken Blue, the Army Corps of Engineers proposed to expand the floodway.

The floodway is an extremely hazardous area and is usually characterized by moderate to high flood waters, a high potential for debris and projectile impacts, and moderate to high erosion forces.

It’s an expansion that could cause this village to shrink.

City Administrator Ken Blue said if the proposal passes it would affect at last 50 homeowners and businesses.

“The floodway is considered unbuildable really,” said Blue.

He said it would also be almost unlivable because the flood insurance would be more expensive, making it nearly impossible for homeowner to sell their house to people who want to move here.

He said it would unbuildable and almost unlivable because the flood insurance would be more expensive, and it would be almost impossible for homeowner to sell their house to people who want to move here.

“We’re concerned it’s going to drastically decrease property values and we’re concerned for our residents we’re concerned for our community,” said Blue.

He added the city is poised to get answers to why this IS happening and to see if the expansion needs to be this big.

“We’re going to shoot elevations; we’re going to get some information from the National Weather Service and through those numbers from out surveyor and see if we can argue he point with the army corps before that proposal basically becomes law,” said Blue.

City and county leaders are expected to meet with the Army Corps of Engineers in August or September to see if there are any other options.