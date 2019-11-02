Engineering fraternity at Ohio University placed under conduct review

FILE – This June 12, 2006 file photo shows a gate with a historic marker on the Ohio University campus in Athens, Ohio. In October 2019, the university announced the blanket suspension of 15 fraternities in response to a hazing investigation on campus. (AP Photo/Joe Maiorana, File)

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — An engineering fraternity has been placed under conduct review at Ohio University, joining a long list of university organizations being reviewed or disciplined this semester.

The Theta Tau Engineering Fraternity was placed under review Friday, according to the Ohio University student organization website.

Theta Tau is the eleventh student organization to be placed under conduct review this semester. The university defines conduct review as:

Indicates that a group’s behavior may violate University policy and/or the Student Code of Conduct. Non-academic group activities are suspended during this process to allow for a thorough administrative investigation to take place.

There is no indication as to why Theta Tau has been placed under conduct review.

In addition, late last month, both the Theta Chi and Delta Tau Delta fraternities were officially reprimanded, defined as, “official notification of unacceptable behavior and violation(s) of the Student Code of Conduct. Any further misconduct may result in more serious disciplinary sanctions.”

The university announced early last month the suspension of its 15 Interfraternity Council fraternities amid hazing allegations.

Hazing has also been alleged against some sororities, business fraternities, and organizations including the school’s marching band and rugby team.