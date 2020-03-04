Endangered senior alert issued in Clark County

Breaking News
MOOREFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing endangered senior.

James O’Connor, 81, was last seen at his home on Montego Drive in Moorefield Township at approximately 8 a.m. Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office said all of James’ personal belongings including his cell phone were left at his home.

His car was found on Eagle City Road in Clark County and was unoccupied.

James is 5-feet, 5-inches tall, weighs approximately 135 pounds, and he has gray hair and blue eyes.

The sheriff’s office does not know what he was wearing at the time he disappeared.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Clark County Sheriff’s Office at 937-328-2560.

