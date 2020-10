COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 14-year-old boy is missing after an argument at his Westside home.

Patrick Butts, who has brown eyes and brown hair, was last seen in the area of Kreber Avenue and S. Eureka Avenue at about 7:15 p.m. He’d become distraught after an argument and ran away.

He was wearing grey sweatpants, but had no shirt, socks, or shoes when he ran off.

Anyone with information on Patrick’s disappearance should get in touch with Columbus Police at 614-645-4545.