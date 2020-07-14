Endangered adult reported missing in west Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for a missing adult with a diminished mental capacity.

Damion Brannan, 23, was reported missing from the EconoLodge at 920 North Wilson Road after he left the motel sometime overnight Monday.

A credit card belonging to a family member caring for Damion was reportedly used by an unknown person a different businesses throughout the city, the last location being the Family Dollar store at 1900 East Livingston Avenue.

Damion is a white male with brown hair and hazel eyes. He is approximately 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighs approximately 250 pounds.

He was last known to be wearing a gray shirt, black suspenders, black pants, and work boots.

Anyone with information on Damion’s whereabouts is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4624.

