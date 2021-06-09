Endangered adult reported missing from southeast Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man with autism and developmental disabilities has been reported missing from southeaast Columbus.

Irvin Maurice Hedrick is a 60-years-old Black man with salt and pepper hair and brown eyes.

Irvin is approximately 4-feet, 9-inches tall and weighs approximately 135 pounds.

Irvin is semi-verbal.

Irvin was last seen wearing a black checkered shirt and black or blue jeans. He left his residence on the 3000 block of Ratify Boulevard between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4624.