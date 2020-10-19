End to gun violence group drops banners with positive messages in Columbus

Kids who want to end gun violence unfurled positive messages across the state.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Kids who want to end gun violence unfurled 20 banners across the state urging people to vote.

In Columbus, they put up four banners with positive messages.

Members of the group March For Our Lives, which advocates for sensible gun violence prevention policies among other issues, were behind the action said Gahanna Lincoln High School senior Arianna Kelawala in a press release.

She was one of those who got up early to arrange the banners and hang posters to greet people as they drove along the freeways and roads, she said in an email message.

