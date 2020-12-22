End-of-year travel at John Glenn Airport down over 100,000 from 2019

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Thousands of passengers are expected to depart John Glenn International Airport as the holiday travel season moves forward.

According to the Columbus Regional Airport Authority, close to 70,000 passengers are expected to fly out of the airport during the last two weeks of the year.

This is a decline from last year when 176,000 passengers departed the airport during the same time, but CRAA officials say this represents the highest number of people to leave since the beginning of the pandemic.

While the busiest days for departures are expected to be Saturday and Sunday, some travelers have already left for the holidays despite the warnings from health officials to stay home.

“I think all the precautions that have been put in place by the airlines helps a lot, you know,” said Seth Epstein. “I’ve got my mask and do everything I can to social distance.”

The holiday season comes with 14 states, including Ohio, on Ohio’s COVID-19 Travel Advisory. To view the updated advisory, click here.