En Vogue, Michael Bolton among lineup of artists for 2021 Picnic with the Pops, Popcorn Pops

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Symphony has announced the lineup for its 2021 summer concert series.

The Picnic with the Pops lineup includes:

–Windborne’s The Music of Queen

Saturday, June 12

Stuart Chafetz, conductor

Performed by the Columbus Symphony and amplified with a full rock band, this symphonic rock hybrid captures Queen’s distinct sound with lots of new musical colors. Includes music from Classic Queen, A Night at the Opera, The Works, and many more.

–Michael Cavanaugh Performs the Music of Elton John

Saturday, June 19

Stuart Chafetz, conductor

Handpicked by Billy Joel to star in the hit Broadway musical Movin’ Out, Michael Cavanaugh received both Tony and Grammy nominations for the role. Named “the new voice of the American Rock and Roll Songbook” by Billboard, Cavanaugh’s The Music of Elton John features the greatest hits of the legendary singer/songwriter including “Your Song,” “Rocket Man,” “Bennie and the Jets,” “I’m Still Standing,” “Tiny Dancer,” and many more.

–Patriotic Pops with N’Kenge

Saturday, June 26

Stuart Chafetz, conductor

The Columbus Symphony continues its grand summer tradition celebrating the Fourth of July with an evening of patriotic favorites and rousing Sousa marches. Enjoy the smooth stylings of award-winning guest vocalist N’Kenge, plus the time-honored performance of “The Stars and Stripes Forever” and a brilliant display of fireworks!

–En Vogue

Saturday, July 10

Stuart Chafetz, conductor

Recognized as one of the top five highest-selling American female music groups in history, En Vogue has sold more than 20 million albums and effortlessly transitioned into the digital age, garnering more than 30 million streams and 26 million YouTube views on smashes such as “Hold On,” “Free Your Mind,” “Never Gonna Get It,” “Giving Him Something He Can Feel,” “Don’t Let Go,” and “Whatta Man” (featuring Salt N Pepa).

–Tito Puente Jr.

Saturday, July 17

Andrés Lopera, conductor

Tito Puente Jr. crosses cultures and generations with a high-voltage celebration of his legendary father, “The King of Latin Music” Tito Puente, including mambo and Latin jazz hits “Ran Kan Kan,” “Mambo Gozón,” and “Oye Como Va.” Puente also embraces the Latinx community with a special mariachi performance by Campanas de America.

–Michael Bolton: The Symphony Sessions

Saturday, July 24

Lawrence Loh, conductor

From “When a Man Loves a Woman” to “How Am I Supposed to Live Without You” and more, Michael Bolton’s time, love, and tenderness have created the soundtrack of our lives. Join the Grammy Award winner for a musical journey through pop, rock, soul, standards, and classical especially arranged for symphony orchestra.

–The Ohio State University Marching Band

Friday & Saturday, July 30 & 31

Stuart Chafetz & Dr. Christopher Hoch, conductors

Don the scarlet and gray and celebrate the coming season’s gridiron clash with the Columbus Symphony and “The Pride of the Buckeyes.” Don’t miss the biggest tailgate party of the year with “The Best Damn Band in the Land” and fireworks!

The lineup for Popcorn Pops includes:

Space Out & Step Up!

Friday, June 18

Andrés Lopera, conductor

Space out on the Columbus Commons lawn with an interactive concert featuring music inspired by space. Enjoy out-of-this-world music while showing off those “moon walk” dance moves!



All the Colors of Columbus

Friday, July 16

Andrés Lopera, conductor

Experience music from around the world and around our city! In partnership with arts organizations from in and around Columbus, this community showcase celebrates the talents and diversity of Columbus.

All concerts are held at the Columbus Bicentennial Pavilion at 160 S. High Street in the John F. Wolfe Columbus Commons. For more information visit: www.PicnicWithThePops.com