Employees rescued from flooded vehicles at Franklin County Corrections Center II

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A couple employees needed to be rescued from vehicles after flash flooding hit the Franklin County Corrections Center II.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, at about 7:30am, deputies responded to the Franklin County Corrections Center II on the report of vehicles in the south parking lot that were partially submerged by flood waters, and at least two employees were stranded.

The two employees were rescued by the FCSO Dive Team, who also served as a ‘water taxi’ to shuttle several third shift deputies and employees from the correctional facility to dry land, and shuttle first shift employees from a staging area to FCCC II to report to duty.

At this time, FCCC II Intake is closed, and inmates are being diverted to intake at the Franklin County Jail on Front Street.

Deputies say some flood water has impacted the basement of FCCC II and they are assessing to determine the impact to items in storage.

Flash flooding has not impacted housing areas at FCCC II, and inmates are and dry. All operations at FCCC II continue as normal.