Employee sent to hospital after inhaling toxic gas at West Jefferson Pool

MADISON COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A West Jefferson pool employee was taken to the hospital after inhaling toxic gases Tuesday afternoon.

The Jefferson Township Fire Department says they responded to a hazardous gas call at the West Jefferson Swimming Pool around 12:15 p.m.

According to fire officials, two substances were combined that caused a chemical reaction inside a storage building behind the pool where it was breathed in by a pool employee. The staff member was taken to the hospital and treated for inhalation exposure.

The Columbus Fire Department hazardous response team was also called in to assist.

Fire officials say first responders were able to negate the hazardous gases, and no one else was harmed.

The pool is safe to attend once re-opened according to Chris Snyder, West Jefferson Fire Chief.