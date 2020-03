COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The governor’s office says they’ve have executed emergency rules to expand and enhance telehealth options for Ohioans and their providers.

They say these rules will relax regulations so that more people can be served in their homes.

According to the Ohio Departments of Mental Health and Addiction Services the change is meant to reduce Ohioans’ risk of being exposed to COVID-19.

