Emergency court order allows City to shut down notorious bar

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The City of Columbus has secured an emergency court order to shut down Moments Grill and Lounge, located in the Leader Square Shopping Center on Petzinger Road.

In a statement, City Attorney Zach Klein called the southeastern Columbus location a “dangerous establishment” where the Columbus Division of Police responded more than 100 times in the past two years. Incidents have included shootings, felonious assaults, stolen vehicles, a stabbing, and a drug overdose, according to the City Attorney’s office.

Friday morning, the Franklin County Environmental Court granted Klein’s motion for the emergency order. Police have since cleared out the bar and enforced the court’s board-up order, according to the statement.

“The dangerous crime taking place at this establishment was unacceptable,” Klein said. “The City of Columbus will continue to use every tool we have to stop the violence plaguing this area. We hope this shutdown will bring a sense of relief to those who live and work nearby.”

A follow-up hearing for a preliminary and permanent injunction against the owner and operator of the business is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on May 12, 2021.