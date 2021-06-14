Emergency broadband assistance available for Ohioans

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Working from home or trying to do homework can’t happen if you don’t have access to the internet from home.

More than a million families in rural and urban areas of OHIO are not connected because they can’t afford it. State leaders and lawmakers in Washington are teaming up to make sure, everyone in the Buckeye State has access to highspeed internet.

Eligible Ohioans can qualify for a discount of up to $50 per month towards broadband service. Eligible households can also receive a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet from participating providers if they contribute more than $10 and less than $50 toward the purchase price.

For information on how to apply, head to https://www.fcc.gov/broadbandbenefit or call 833-511-0311.