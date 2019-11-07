Emaciated Ross County horse on the road to recovery

ROSS COUNTY, OH (WCMH)– An emaciated horse found last week in Ross County tied to a tree is on the road to recovery.

EMACIATED HORSE REMOVED FROM ROSS COUNTY PROPERTY: Humane Agents removed an emaciated horse on a hillside during an open… Posted by Fayette Regional Humane Society on Thursday, October 31, 2019

After being examined, a veterinarian determined “Charlie” is around 200-250 pounds underweight, according to the Fayette Regional Humane Society.

Fayette County Chief Humane Officer Brad Adams tells NBC4 their organization rescued the horse rather than Ross County’s, because their facilities are better equipped to handle large animals.

Checking on Charlie the rescued horse in Fayette County with Fayette Regional Humane Society and Ross County Humane Society. Posted by Kristine Varkony on Thursday, November 7, 2019

Humane agent Nick Marando said they were familiar with the horse and his owner, and had an open investigation into his welfare.

“When we went to do the follow up, we found the horse tied up to a tree. All the bark from the nearby trees were chewed away,” Marando explained. “It was raining, and the horse was actually shivering. Normally you don’t see horses shiver. At that moment, we knew that we had to get the horse out of that situation.

Marando added they offered help to the owner after she told them she could not afford to properly care for the animal, but she declined.

Humane agents say they have since served a her with three second-degree misdemeanor charges of cruelty to animals.

CHARLIE UPDATE I: Charlie is warm, dry, sheltered, has access to fresh clean water, hay and most importantly love. When… Posted by Fayette Regional Humane Society on Friday, November 1, 2019

Besides being underweight, Humane agents say Charlie is in good health, is halter broke, and they believe he will be able to be ridden once he gains muscle mass.

Charlie update II: Dr. Rivis visited Charlie yesterday where he recieved a complete examination and blood testing…. Posted by Fayette Regional Humane Society on Saturday, November 2, 2019

Charlie update III: Humane agents served a Ross County woman with three second-degree misdemeanor charges of cruelty to animals at 1:09 p.m. this afternoon.We will issue more details in a news release later. Posted by Fayette Regional Humane Society on Monday, November 4, 2019

If you would like to help Charlie, monetary donations can be mailed to 153 S Main St, Washington Court House, OH 43160 or to donate online CLICK HERE.

Charlie will need a new home in the months to come calle the Fayette Regional Humane Society at (740) 335-8126 to inquire.