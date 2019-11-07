Emaciated Ross County horse on the road to recovery

ROSS COUNTY, OH (WCMH)– An emaciated horse found last week in Ross County tied to a tree is on the road to recovery.
After being examined, a veterinarian determined “Charlie” is around 200-250 pounds underweight, according to the Fayette Regional Humane Society.
Fayette County Chief Humane Officer Brad Adams tells NBC4 their organization rescued the horse rather than Ross County’s, because their facilities are better equipped to handle large animals.
Humane agent Nick Marando said they were familiar with the horse and his owner, and had an open investigation into his welfare.
“When we went to do the follow up, we found the horse tied up to a tree. All the bark from the nearby trees were chewed away,” Marando explained. “It was raining, and the horse was actually shivering. Normally you don’t see horses shiver. At that moment, we knew that we had to get the horse out of that situation.
Marando added they offered help to the owner after she told them she could not afford to properly care for the animal, but she declined.
Humane agents say they have since served a her with three second-degree misdemeanor charges of cruelty to animals.
Besides being underweight, Humane agents say Charlie is in good health, is halter broke, and they believe he will be able to be ridden once he gains muscle mass.
If you would like to help Charlie, monetary donations can be mailed to 153 S Main St, Washington Court House, OH 43160 or to donate online CLICK HERE.
Charlie will need a new home in the months to come calle the Fayette Regional Humane Society at (740) 335-8126 to inquire.