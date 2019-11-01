Emaciated horse found shivering in rain, tied to tree in Ross County

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — An emaciated horse that was found tied to a tree, and wet and shivering in the rain, was recently rescued from a Ross County property during an investigation.

Humane agents removed the horse named Charlie from the hillside where he was found and took the horse to a barn where it will be examined by an equine veterinarian.

EMACIATED HORSE REMOVED FROM ROSS COUNTY PROPERTY: Humane Agents removed an emaciated horse on a hillside during an open… Posted by Fayette Regional Humane Society on Thursday, October 31, 2019

An update about the horse posted to the Fayette Regional Humane Society Facebook page said Charlie is now doing better.

The Fayette Regional Humane Society is asking for donations on Facebook.

“CHARLIE UPDATE I: Charlie is warm, dry, sheltered, has access to fresh clean water, hay and most importantly love. When we gave him hay last night and this morning, he quickly began eating, and sometimes closing his eyes as if he is content and happy. Charlie will have a special diet due to his poor body condition,” the Fayette Regional Humane Society Facebook post said.