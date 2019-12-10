Emaciated dog euthanized, sheriff seeking help finding owner

Butler County, OH (WCMH)– The Butler County sheriff is asking for the public’s help finding the owner of a dog in what he says is one of the “most severe canine cases of neglect” the county has ever seen.

Sheriff Richard K. Jones’s office says dog wardens picked up the female Pit Bull/Boxer Monday in Millikin Woods Park on N. Washington Blvd.

They say the dog was severely emaciated with abscess on her tail, and she had to be euthanized due to her severe condition and suffering.

“This is one of the most severe canine cases of neglect that we have seen in this county and the Butler County Sheriff’s Office will continue the fight against such neglect and seek justice for this beautiful animal,” Sheriff Jones said.

A microchip was located on the dog, and the dog wardens are waiting to hear back from the veterinarian for any leads.

They are asking anyone who may recognize the dog or has any idea who her owner was to contact Dog Warden Jamie Hearlihy at 513- 887-7297.