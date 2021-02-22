Elvis-inspired dessert puts Nutcracker into running for $5k prize to food pantry — and we have the recipe

PATASKALA, Ohio (WCMH) — A 1950s-themed diner has won a prize for its Elvis-tribute dessert, and now is pushing for a second prize to donate $5,000 to a Pataskala food pantry.

Nancy Butcher, a founder of the Nutcracker Family Restaurant on East Broad Street in Pataskala, created the dessert called the King of Rock-n-Roll ice cream cake (recipe below) and entered it into a contest.

“This is the third time I’ve won this award,” said Butcher. “In 2016 it was the chocolate snicker cookie pie, in 2019 it was the banana cream cake, and this past year it was the King of Rock-n-Roll ice cream cake.”

As part of the recipe program, Nutcracker Family Restaurant won $5,000. But an additional $5,000 is on the table for The Storehouse for Jesus, a food pantry that serves the western part of Licking County.

To vote for the King of Rock-n-Roll ice cream cake go to the Neighborhood to Nation Recipe Contest page recipe or the General Mills Convenience and Foodservice Facebook page.

The recipe with the most comments at the end of the week will get $5,000 to share with a local food bank in their community.

Butcher says the prize money comes at the right time for Nutcracker, because everything has been reduced by half in the restaurant space, and they’ve concentrated on safety. But it doesn’t take away from the 1950s theme which they chose 26 years ago.

“My husband and I were looking for a slower time where people sat down and socialized, enjoyed a soda or a float. The 1950s was post-war and people were looking for a place that was colorful — and we incorporate a lot of color — a place to go, relax, attention to detail,” Butcher said.

Butcher provides her award-winning recipe below. Make it at home, or relax with a slice at Nutcracker Family Restaurant.

King of Rock and Roll Ice Cream Cake Nancy Butcher Nutcracker Family Restaurant

2020 Winner of the General Mills Neighborhood-to-Nation Contest

Elvis loved his diner classics and pound cake was one of his favorites made by a childhood friend. The other ingredients: peanut butter, bananas and bacon were considered Elvis’ favorite sandwich. We combined Elvis’s favorites in this delicious cake at Nutcracker to celebrate our 25th Anniversary of our ’50s style diner.

Recipe for 1 Cake

Ingredients:

Betty Crocker Pound Cake Mix – Follow recipe on box

2 quarts vanilla ice cream

4 strips bacon – fried crispy

For Peanut Butter Filling:

6 oz. marshmallow cream

¾ cup smooth peanut butter

3 Tbsp. milk

1 ½ cup vanilla icing – prepared

Directions:

1. Spray a 10” spring form pan with non-stick cooking spray

2. Preheat oven according to package directions.

3. Prepare pound cake according to package directions and pour into spring form pan.

4. Bake according to package directions rotating pan half turn after 10 minutes.

5. Allow cake to completely cool.

6. While cake is baking, combine ingredients to make peanut butter filling. Mix until smooth.

7. Fry bacon very crisp. Crumble. Set aside.

8. Remove ring of spring form pan and slice cake in half horizontally. Place top half of cake aside. Replace ring of spring form pan.

9. Spread 1 quart of slightly softened vanilla Ice cream to cake.

10. Slice 2 medium ripe bananas into thin slices and place on top of ice cream.

11. Spread 1 cup prepared peanut butter frosting on top of bananas.

12. Again spread 1 quart of slightly softened vanilla ice cream on top of peanut butter.

13. Replace top of cake.

14. Using gloved hands firmly press down entire contents of cake to eliminate any air pockets, rotating pan as you go.

15. Spread remaining peanut butter frosting on each cake.

16. Sprinkle crumbled bacon evenly across the surface of the cake.

17. Immediately place in freezer. Best after frozen 24 hours.

18. To cut, remove ring, place a large knife in hot water. Wipe knife dry. Slice cake into 16 portions warming knife between cuts. Remove desired number of pieces and plate, then return cake to freezer.

19. Cake is best when it has a chance to slightly thaw.