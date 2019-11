COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Elton John will be stopping in Columbus during his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

According to a tweet from the Elton John official Twitter account, the tour added 24 new stops and including one at Schottenstein Center, April 25.

.@eltonofficial has extended the #EltonFarewellTour and added April 25, 2020 at The Schott! Don’t miss the chance to see him live. @AmericanExpress Card Members get early access to tickets starting 11/14 thru 11/18. #AmexPresale Terms Apply. pic.twitter.com/mcSrH2RX44 — The Schott (@TheSchott) November 13, 2019

Presale for tickets start November 14, at 10am, and November 22 for the general public.

You can purchase tickets at Ticketmaster.com.