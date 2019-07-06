Eleven displaced following morning fire in Lancaster home

LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — Eleven people were displaced but unharmed following an early morning fire Saturday.

According to the Lancaster Fire Department, units were dispatched to the 200 block of Perry Street in Lancaster at approximately 4 a.m. Saturday.

When fire personnel arrived, they were met by the occupants of the home, who managed to escape due to hearing a popping sound inside the house.

Fire damage to the backside of the home was extensive.

Units stayed on the scene for several hours extinguishing hot spots.

Seven adults and four children were in the home at the time. The Red Cross is providing them with lodging and monetary assistance.

Fire officials are still investigating the blaze.