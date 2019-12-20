Elementary students receive groceries for winter break

COLUMBUS (WCMH)–Hundreds of kids were given groceries to take home for the holiday break. All of the students who attend Weinland Park and Eakin Elementary schools grabbed a bag provided by Children’s Hunger Alliance (CHA.)

“This is so important because when school and after-school programs are closed during winter break, it’s often parents and students don’t know where their next meal will come from,” said Jared Buerger with CHA. “The meals we’re distributing here today will serve as a safety net for our families and our children to make sure they have a nutritious meal to eat.

Companies like The Kroger Co., Highlights for Children, and Cardinal Health supplied the products that filled the grocery bags. Volunteers from Champion Companies based in Westerville, packed, shipped, and handed the meals out to the students at the end of school on Thursday.