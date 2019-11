COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH)– The 2019 election is over, and it is time to take down the political signage.

Saturday morning SWACO is hosting an election yard sign recycling event in Northwest Columbus.

SWACO says they will accept “all paper and plastic signs (including coroplast) and accompanying metal stands” free-of-charge from 8-11 a.m. at the Bill McDonald Athletic Complex (4990 Olentangy River Rd.).