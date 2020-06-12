Eldorado Scioto Downs reopening June 19

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Eldorado Resorts has announced it will be reopening Scioto Downs on June 19.

According to a release from the company, there will be safety protocols in place when guests return, including:

Slot machine banks will be arranged to allow for proper social distancing, as defined by gaming regulation.

Slot machines will be cleaned and disinfected frequently.

Hand sanitizer stations will be positioned throughout the gaming floor, and guests will be encouraged to use sanitizer stations and practice frequent hand washing.

“We are excited and grateful to be on track to reopen our casinos in Florida, Indiana, Colorado and Ohio very soon, following which 90 percent of our properties will have resumed operations. As we reopen our facilities across the country, the health and safety of our Team Members and Guests remains our priority. We have been working very hard over the last two months to prepare to welcome our Guests back and look forward to safely providing the outstanding service and hospitality experiences our casinos in Florida, Indiana, Colorado and Ohio are known for,” said Anthony Carano, President and Chief Operating Officer of Eldorado Resorts.

For more information on safety protocols, visit www.eldoradoresorts.com/health-and-safety