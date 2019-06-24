Coroner: Elderly woman killed inside Pickaway County home died of blunt force trauma

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after an elderly woman was found beaten to death in her home in Pickaway County Sunday afternoon.

According to Pickaway County Sheriff Robert Radcliff, 82-year-old Joyce Kaelbli was found by her son inside the Ballah Road home Sunday.

Radcliff said Kaebli’s son called 911 at 4:38 p.m. and reported finding his mother dead and her house ransacked.

The Pickaway County coroner said Kaelbli died of blunt force trauma to the head in an apparent homicide. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Mt. Sterling EMS at 4:52 p.m.

Radcliff says the injuries “did appear to be [a] violent act of an assailant.”

Police do not have a suspect in custody.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.