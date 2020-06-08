Elderly man found dead in Pike County home

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH)– A 70-year-old man was found dead inside his home near Pike Lake State Park, the Pike County Sheriff says.

Sheriff James Nelson says deputies were conducting a wellness check at the home in the 200 block of Pike Lake Rd. Thursday afternoon when they found who they believe to be the resident of the home, Dale Gordon, dead inside.

Authorities have not said how the man died.

The investigation is on-going and more information will be released as it becomes available, the sheriff said.

