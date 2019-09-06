Eighth student charged in tainting teachers food at Olentangy Hyatts Middle School

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — An eighth student has been charged in connection with serving teachers at a Delaware middle school food tainted with urine and a bodily fluid.

According to the Delaware County prosecutor’s office, the student is charged with complicity to assault on a teacher.

Seven other students were charged earlier this week with charges which include assault, complicity to assault, and tampering with food.

The incidents happened in May at Olentangy Hyatts Middle School.

When asked for a statement on the new charges, a spokesperson for the school issued the same statement issued earlier this week.

“We are aware that charges have been filed in this case and we thank law enforcement for their due diligence. As a district, we are saddened that these charges are a result of actions that took place at one of our schools. Our teachers deserve respect and kindness, and anything less than that is unacceptable. We will continue to support law enforcement in every way possible. “

Incident reports indicate four 14-year-old students prepared barbecue chicken with urine for their morning Global Gourmet class and gave it to a 24-year-old teacher to eat.

Later that day, three 14-year-old students and a 15-year-old student allegedly prepared crepes with a bodily fluid for a 48-year-old teacher.

No court date has been set for the latest student charged.

Two of the other teens are scheduled to be arraigned Sept. 16, with the other five scheduled arraignment on Sept. 20.