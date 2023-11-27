COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol said that eight people were killed in seven crashes over the Thanksgiving holiday period. OSHP said the crashes occurred from Wednesday at midnight until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday.

According to OSHP, this is the fewest deaths from crashes during the Thanksgiving period in five years. Of the eight people killed, one was not wearing a seat belt and another was driving impaired, per OSHP. Last year, 19 people were killed in crashes during the holiday period.

Of the fatal crashes, two occurred in Franklin County with one each in Cuyahoga County, Stark County, Wayne County, Preble County, and Auglaize County. The fatal crash in Preble County was the only one where two people were killed.

The OSHP’s report said during the holiday period they arrested 319 people for operating a vehicle while under the influence, a nearly 15% increase compared to 2022. They also arrested 111 people for illegal drugs, a near 16% decrease to last year.

The biggest increase was citations in distracted driving from 99 in 2022 to 181 in 2023, an 82.8% increase. Seat belt citations decreased by nearly 24% from 691 in 2022 to 526 in 2023. For the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s full report, click here.