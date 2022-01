PATASKALA, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman who works at a central Ohio school has been charged with sexual battery and tampering with evidence on Thursday.

An official at Licking Heights Local Schools confirmed to NBC4 that McKenzee Webb, an Educational Aide, is on paid leave after she was arrested by Pataskala Police on Jan. 13.

Superintendent Philip Wagner said that Webb is employed by the ESC of Central Ohio and contracted by the district.