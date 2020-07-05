Education the focus of Columbus protest

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A few dozen protesters marched from Columbus City Hall down the street to the State Supreme Court Saturday.

The focus of the protest was education, with demonstrators calling for changes to education funding.

Holding the protest on July 4th meant something to the march’s organizer.

“I want to do something different than just march for police brutality,” said organizer Betty Miller. “I want to talk about educating and I feel like none of the things that we are taught, that my people, I was not free in 1776, so we need to educate people and let them know we were not free.”

After gathering outside the Supreme Court, the crowd marched back to City Hall.