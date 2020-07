UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos and Ohio State Senator Matt Huffman participated in a roundtable discussion advocating for school choice.

According to the Department of Education, the discussion is on the importance of school choice, the Secretary’s Education Freedom Scholarships proposal, and the challenges to and opportunities for education presented by COVID-19.

The discussion happened at Tree of Life Ministries in Upper Arlington.