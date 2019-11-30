Edith Espinal ends week-long hunger strike

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Edith Espinal has ended her hunger strike.

Espinal has been living in sanctuary inside of a Columbus church for more than two years, fearing deportation.

She posted on Facebook that she plans to stop her hunger strike and share a meal with her family.

She started the hunger strike a week ago in hopes of getting a meeting with Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH).

Espinal said she will release a statement Monday to address a recent statement from Brown.

Brown’s office released this statement earlier this week. It reads, in part: