Edith Espinal ends week-long hunger strike

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Edith Espinal has ended her hunger strike.
Espinal has been living in sanctuary inside of a Columbus church for more than two years, fearing deportation.
She posted on Facebook that she plans to stop her hunger strike and share a meal with her family.
She started the hunger strike a week ago in hopes of getting a meeting with Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH).
Espinal said she will release a statement Monday to address a recent statement from Brown.
Brown’s office released this statement earlier this week. It reads, in part:
“Having spoken and met with Edith and having taken every step possible, Sen. Brown’s office believes one additional meeting will not fix our broken immigration system.
Instead, our office will focus on taking effective measures to help Edith, and to fix our broken immigration system for all Ohioans.”