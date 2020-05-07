Easton Town Center will reopen May 12

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Easton Town Center will reopen its doors on May 12 with stringent safety protocols in place and designated hours for vulnerable populations.

The early-open hours for vulnerable populations will be 11 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Normal business hours will be 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sundays. The Center will be closed on Mondays to allow for a deep cleaning of the property.

“Our shops and restaurants are eager to start welcoming back guests, but they want to open with procedures in place that allow them to keep employees and customers safe,” said Jennifer Peterson, Chief Executive, Easton. “Easton’s goal is to provide as safe of an environment as possible and that means doing all we can to diminish the risk for our customers. We expect to modify our guidelines as this situation continues to unfold and we ask that guests partner with us in the effort to keep one another safe.”

More than 20 restaurants will continue to operate for delivery and carryout, with more expected in the coming days.

Grocery stores Costco, Trader Joe’s and Whole Foods will continue to operate without interruption.

The following guidelines/protocols will be in place in the common areas of Easton Town Center and Easton Gateway when it begins reopening:

All customers, employees, vendors and partners will be required to wear a mask or face covering in common area spaces, while still adhering to six (6) feet of social distance. Exceptions will be made for those with medical conditions who are unable to wear a mask or face covering and those under the age of two.

A “No Loitering Policy” of four (4) or more people will be enforced.

Code of Conduct: Youth under sixteen (16) years of age MUST be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian at all times.

Social distancing signage will be located on escalators, elevators, digital signage and staircases.

Grand Staircase in Station Building as well as pathways throughout the Town Center will be restricted to one-way.

Seating in public gathering spaces will be separated to maintain six (6) feet of social distance.

Public restrooms – No-touch access will be provided and some facilities may be closed off to maintain social distancing.

Hand-sanitizing stations will be located throughout the interior and exterior of Easton Town Center and Easton Gateway including high-touch areas such as near ATM machines.

Stringent and rigorous daily cleaning and disinfecting of all common areas and high-touch surfaces including restrooms, directories and parking meters will take place.

Food providers in the Station Building will be carryout only.

Easton is requiring tenants to abide by the following safety procedures: