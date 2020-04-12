WATCH LIVE: Easter Mass from St. Joseph Cathedral in Columbus

Live Now
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — With many church services canceled across central Ohio due to the coronavirus pandemic, getting to worship on Easter Sunday can be difficult.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Columbus announced in March that all public masses through Easter are canceled. The diocese later announced the closure of public access to church buildings.

NBC4 will be sharing services live from Saint Joseph Cathedral in Columbus on Easter Sunday so you can celebrate safely from home.

The special presentation will start at 10:30 a.m on TV on NBC4 and right here on nbc4i.com.

After the mass, NBC4 will air additional Easter programming. The full schedule is below:

9-10am - Meet the Press 10-10:30am - NBC4 Today 10:30-11:30am - Easter service from St. Joseph Cathedral 11:30am-noon - Joel Osteen Ministries Noon-12:30 - The Church Next Door Easter Service 12:30-1 - Easter at X Church

