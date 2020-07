COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– People in around a half dozen apartments are displaced due to a Monday morning fire on Columbus’ east side.

Columbus Division of Fire officials say no one was injured in the fire at 1230 Stone Ridge Dr. and everyone evacuated safely.

Officials at the scene say the fire started in back of lower level apartment and spread upstairs.

The Red Cross is assisting displaced residents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.