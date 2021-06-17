East Franklinton parking planning hearing included fines up to $15k

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Re-envisioning what parking looks like in East Franklinton. Columbus City Council is sharing its plans to make sure that there’s enough space for everyone in that growing area.

The goal is to set expectations for parking for those developers as well as the community and making sure parking is accessible.

“With this code change, we are being proactive. This change demonstrates that the city learned from what occurred in the Short North and parking,” said Councilwoman Priscilla Tyson.

The special parking area will ensure developers create a plan for building parking as construction projects build up.

If city requirements for parking spaces are not met they will pay a $15,000 fee for each space that’s required and not there.

“No parking required for small retail spaces and small office spaces that are less than 2500 square feet and no parking for eating and drinking restaurants related uses that are less than 1500 square feet, “explained Jackie Yeoman with the Department of Development and Planning.

Art galleries and spaces would also not be required to create parking. There would also be an expansion of some permitting for residential areas but also the existing on street spots.

“Adding paid parking to these streets,” said Amanda Ford with the Division of Parking Services. “We know pre-COVID, we had a lot of commuters parking in East Franklinton and we’ve had so much development it was really starting to impact that commercial activity.”

A decision on this plan will be made at the next council meeting.

“Ordinance number 998-2021 will be removed from the table on Monday, June 21st and considered for passage to create the East Franklinton Special Parking Area,” Councilwoman Tyson.

The proposal says any monies brought in from fees from parking requirements would stay in East Franklinton for other parking ideas and projects.

Representatives during the hearing said there would be opportunities to tweak the plan if something did not work for the area.

Click here for more information on the proposal.

