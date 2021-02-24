East Columbus shooting sends two to the hospital

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are investigating a shooting in east Columbus that left two people hospitalized.

Columbus police say that at about 3:24 a.m., Wednesday, officers were called to the Eagles Fuels Market in the 3000 block of E. Livingston Avenue on the report of a shooting.

When they arrived on scene, they found a 20-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to an area hospital in life-threatening condition.

A second victim, a 19-year-old man, was also struck by gunfire in the shooting, and self-transported himself to a local hospital where he remains in stable but critical condition.

According to police, officers are looking for another vehicle that was involved in the shooting.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the Columbus Police Homicide Section at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477. 614-645-4141